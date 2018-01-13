Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Carrie Underwood Previews Her New Track 'The Champion' (Week in Review)

.
Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Previews Her New Track 'The Champion' was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Football fans who tuned into Saturday night's (January 6) NFL playoff game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Rams heard a snippet of a brand new song from Carrie Underwood. The song, titled "The Champion," was written by Underwood exclusively for the Super Bowl.

In an interview last year with Variety, it was revealed that Underwood wrote the song at the urging of Sunday Night Football's executive producer, Fred Gaudelli.

"I think it's going to become a sports anthem," Gaudelli told Variety. "It's going to be one of those songs that you see cut to highlights for the next 25 years."

The empowering anthem has Underwood belting the lyrics, "I am invincible, unbreakable, unstoppable, unshakable," alongside slick beats. While the full song has yet to be played, Underwood's husband Mike Fisher got an early preview.

"My husband loved it," Underworld says of Fisher, who played with NHL team the Nashville Predators before retiring after last season. "He would listen to it before playoff games. He was like 'I want everyone to hear it!' and I had to tell him, 'You can't do that. You can't play it in the locker room. I'm sorry.' But that was a good indicator that we were on the right track." "The Champion" will arrive on Jan. 12. Listen to the preview - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Carrie Underwood Music, DVDs, Books and more

Carrie Underwood T-shirts and Posters

More Carrie Underwood News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Carrie Underwood Previews Her New Track 'The Champion'

Carrie Underwood Breaks Her Wrist In Fall 2017 In Review

Carrie Underwood Received Over 40 Facial Stitches From Fall

Carrie Underwood Teases Super Bowl Anthem 'The Champion' 2017 In Review

Carrie Underwood Does Surprise Duets With Luke Bryan 2017 In Review

Carrie Underwood Makes Surprise Appearance In Front Of 50,000 2017 In Review

Carrie Underwood Releases 'What I Never Knew I Always Wanted' Video

John Legend and Carrie Underwood Hosting GRAMMY Special

Carrie Underwood Shares Update After Wrist-Breaking Fall

Carrie Underwood Breaks Her Wrist In Fall


More Stories for Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67- Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend- Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour- more

Recap: Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works- Moody Blues Ray Thomas Dead at 76- Gene Simmons Reunited With Ace Frehley 'The Vault' Event- Radiohead Sue Lana Del Rey- more

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview- Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Summer Tour- Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'- more

Page Too Rewind: Blake Shelton Hints At Retirement- Mel Tillis Public Memorial Details Announced- Camila Cabello Previews Two New Tracks- Charlie Puth and Boyz II Men Team Up- more

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67

Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend

The Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour

Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple

Arctic Monkeys Announce First Performance In Over Three Years

Chris Cornell Human Rights Campaign Launched With All-Star Video

Joe Perry Joined By Special Guests For CES Performance

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Addresses Up Close & Personal Confusion

Bon Jovi Announce Spring Tour Dates

Whitesnake Stream Love Ain't No Stranger From Live Purple Release

Fall Out Boy Release 'Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)' Video

Heart's Ann Wilson Working On Solo Album to Honor Fallen Artists

Translator's Steve Barton Announces Triple Album

Paramore Combine 'Grow Up' with SZA's '20 Something'

HiRSH Releases 'Burn Up Alive' Video

Singled Out: MYJA's Flood

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Announce Summer Tour

Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'

Camila Cabello Performs 'Never Be the Same' On The 'Tonight Show'

Mariah Carey Now Has 'I Was Told There Would Be Tea' Merch Line

Future and Young Thug Release 'All da Smoke' Video

Troye Sivan Releases 'My My My' Video

Brandy Clark Reveals Touring Plans for 2018

Brantley Gilbert Reveals 'Kick It In the Ship' Cruise Details

Vic Mensa Explains His Prince-Inspired 'Slave' Tattoo

John Mayer Wants You To Write Him A Letter

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's Daughter Excited For Twins Arrival

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced

Drake Documentary 'Toronto to Houston' Trailer Released

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.