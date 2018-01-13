|
Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan Teaming For American Tour (Week in Review)
.
Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan Teaming For American Tour was a top story on Tuesday: The Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan have announced that they will be joining forces on the road this spring and summer when they launch a coheadlining tour of North America. The Summer of Living Dangerously tour is set to include shows in over 30 cities and is scheduled to kick off on May 10th in Charlotte, NC at the PNC Music Pavilion and will be concluding on July 14th in Bethel, NY at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. A special U.S. ticket presale for most shows will be available to Citi cardmembers via their Private Pass program. The presales are set to begin on Wednesday (Jan 10th) at 10 AM local time. See the dates - here.
The Summer of Living Dangerously tour is set to include shows in over 30 cities and is scheduled to kick off on May 10th in Charlotte, NC at the PNC Music Pavilion and will be concluding on July 14th in Bethel, NY at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.
A special U.S. ticket presale for most shows will be available to Citi cardmembers via their Private Pass program. The presales are set to begin on Wednesday (Jan 10th) at 10 AM local time. See the dates - here.
• Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend
• The Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour
• Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple
• Arctic Monkeys Announce First Performance In Over Three Years
• Chris Cornell Human Rights Campaign Launched With All-Star Video
• Joe Perry Joined By Special Guests For CES Performance
• ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Addresses Up Close & Personal Confusion
• Bon Jovi Announce Spring Tour Dates
• Whitesnake Stream Love Ain't No Stranger From Live Purple Release
• Fall Out Boy Release 'Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)' Video
• Heart's Ann Wilson Working On Solo Album to Honor Fallen Artists
• Translator's Steve Barton Announces Triple Album
• Paramore Combine 'Grow Up' with SZA's '20 Something'
• HiRSH Releases 'Burn Up Alive' Video
• Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Announce Summer Tour
• Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'
• Camila Cabello Performs 'Never Be the Same' On The 'Tonight Show'
• Mariah Carey Now Has 'I Was Told There Would Be Tea' Merch Line
• Future and Young Thug Release 'All da Smoke' Video
• Troye Sivan Releases 'My My My' Video
• Brandy Clark Reveals Touring Plans for 2018
• Brantley Gilbert Reveals 'Kick It In the Ship' Cruise Details
• Vic Mensa Explains His Prince-Inspired 'Slave' Tattoo
• John Mayer Wants You To Write Him A Letter
• Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's Daughter Excited For Twins Arrival
• Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers
• Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'
• Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced
• Drake Documentary 'Toronto to Houston' Trailer Released
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
• iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017
• Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox
• Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center
• Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)
• Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.