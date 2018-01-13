|
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief (Week in Review)
.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Aid Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) While most of Hollywood was wrapped in the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, Jennifer Lopez and beau Alex Rodriguez were in Puerto Rico working on hurricane relief. The couple visited the hurricane ravaged island to announce the launch of the Puerto Rico Federally Qualified Health Centers Disaster Recovery Fund, which will assist health centers providing care to underserved communities still reeling from the effects of 2017's Hurricane Maria. At a press conference announcing the fund, Lopez, who was wearing black, also spoke about the Time's Up movement and her support for equal treatment of women in Puerto Rico. "We are humbled and proud to be a part of this effort," she said. "Today is the Golden Globes in Los Angeles. A lot of the women with hashtag #timesup are standing up for equality, to be treated equally and for sexual harassment. And I stand here today in black doing the same, from far away. It's the same here in Puerto Rico, we want to be treated equally." After the press conference, Lopez and Rodriguez stuck around to dance to plena, "an Afro-Indigenous and highly syncopated rhythmic music rooted in oral tradition," according to Billboard. "Even the brutal devastation suffered in Puerto Rico isn't dampening the spirit or resolve of its resilient citizens," Rodriguez shared on Instagram. "They are filled with joy, hope and positive attitudes in the face of disaster, and it is truly inspiring. See footage of the couple's visit to Puerto Rico - here.
The couple visited the hurricane ravaged island to announce the launch of the Puerto Rico Federally Qualified Health Centers Disaster Recovery Fund, which will assist health centers providing care to underserved communities still reeling from the effects of 2017's Hurricane Maria.
At a press conference announcing the fund, Lopez, who was wearing black, also spoke about the Time's Up movement and her support for equal treatment of women in Puerto Rico.
"We are humbled and proud to be a part of this effort," she said. "Today is the Golden Globes in Los Angeles. A lot of the women with hashtag #timesup are standing up for equality, to be treated equally and for sexual harassment. And I stand here today in black doing the same, from far away. It's the same here in Puerto Rico, we want to be treated equally."
After the press conference, Lopez and Rodriguez stuck around to dance to plena, "an Afro-Indigenous and highly syncopated rhythmic music rooted in oral tradition," according to Billboard.
"Even the brutal devastation suffered in Puerto Rico isn't dampening the spirit or resolve of its resilient citizens," Rodriguez shared on Instagram. "They are filled with joy, hope and positive attitudes in the face of disaster, and it is truly inspiring. See footage of the couple's visit to Puerto Rico - here.
• Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend
• The Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour
• Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple
• Arctic Monkeys Announce First Performance In Over Three Years
• Chris Cornell Human Rights Campaign Launched With All-Star Video
• Joe Perry Joined By Special Guests For CES Performance
• ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Addresses Up Close & Personal Confusion
• Bon Jovi Announce Spring Tour Dates
• Whitesnake Stream Love Ain't No Stranger From Live Purple Release
• Fall Out Boy Release 'Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)' Video
• Heart's Ann Wilson Working On Solo Album to Honor Fallen Artists
• Translator's Steve Barton Announces Triple Album
• Paramore Combine 'Grow Up' with SZA's '20 Something'
• HiRSH Releases 'Burn Up Alive' Video
• Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Announce Summer Tour
• Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'
• Camila Cabello Performs 'Never Be the Same' On The 'Tonight Show'
• Mariah Carey Now Has 'I Was Told There Would Be Tea' Merch Line
• Future and Young Thug Release 'All da Smoke' Video
• Troye Sivan Releases 'My My My' Video
• Brandy Clark Reveals Touring Plans for 2018
• Brantley Gilbert Reveals 'Kick It In the Ship' Cruise Details
• Vic Mensa Explains His Prince-Inspired 'Slave' Tattoo
• John Mayer Wants You To Write Him A Letter
• Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's Daughter Excited For Twins Arrival
• Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers
• Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'
• Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced
• Drake Documentary 'Toronto to Houston' Trailer Released
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
• iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017
• Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox
• Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center
• Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)
• Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.