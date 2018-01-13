Justin Timberlake Announces 'Man of the Woods' Tour

Fans have already heard "Filthy" from the album and JT appeared with his wife (two-time nominee Jessica Biel) at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards. Amid the craziness, Timberlake found time to schedule a tour, which kicks off March 13 in Ontario.

The North American arena tour will hit major cities including Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. The 27-date run wraps up May 30 in Timberlake's hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. See the dates - here.