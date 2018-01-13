|
Justin Timberlake Announces 'Man of the Woods' Tour (Week in Review)
.
Justin Timberlake Announces 'Man of the Woods' Tour was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) 2018 is shaping up to be a huge year for Justin Timberlake: In a few weeks, the triple threat will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show and his fifth studio album Man of the Woods drops February 2. Fans have already heard "Filthy" from the album and JT appeared with his wife (two-time nominee Jessica Biel) at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards. Amid the craziness, Timberlake found time to schedule a tour, which kicks off March 13 in Ontario. The North American arena tour will hit major cities including Washington, D.C., New York, Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. The 27-date run wraps up May 30 in Timberlake's hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. See the dates - here.
