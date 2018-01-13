Lauren Jauregui and Steve Aoki Release 'All Night' Video

"Working with Steve was such an incredible experience, I love his energy and am such a fan of what he brings to the music," Jauregui said in a press release of the collaboration. "This song was so special to work on, perfecting and vocal producing, and writing. So grateful to Steve for trusting me and my process."

"I'm such a fan of Lauren and her incredible voice," Aoki added. "Working together was a no-brainer for me - she is crazy talented and I'm so proud of this song." Watch the video - here.