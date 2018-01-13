Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Moody Blues Icon Ray Thomas Dead at 76 (Week in Review)

.
Moody Blues

Moody Blues Icon Ray Thomas Dead at 76 was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Ray Thomas of legendary classic rock band the Moody Blues has died at the age of 76. Thomas died on Jan. 7. The cause of death has yet to be revealed, but it was reported that he was battling prostate cancer in 2014 (via Billboard).

"It is with profound sorrow and sadness that Cherry Red Records and Esoteric Recordings regret to announce that Ray Thomas, founder member, flautist and vocalist of the Moody Blues, passed away suddenly at his home in Surrey on Thursday 4th January 2018," reads an announcement on his record label's Facebook page.

"We are deeply shocked by his passing and will miss his warmth, humour and kindness. It was a privilege to have known and worked with him and our thoughts are with his family and his wife Lee at this sad time."

"Ray and I have been on this magical journey through life together since we were 14…two young kids from Birmingham who reached for the stars…and we made it together. El Riot you will always be by my side," wrote bandmate John Lodge. Read more - here.

