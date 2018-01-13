Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Summer Tour

The tour will span four month and visit 22 cities. It is scheduled to kick off on June 25th at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, Ca and will get into high gear at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood, FL on July 24th.

The trek will visit many markets across the U.S. and includes a show at Madison Square Garden on August 7th. The music icon will wrap things up on September 1st in Seattle, WA at the White River Amphitheater. See the dates - here.