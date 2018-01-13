|
State of Illusion Release 'Blind' Video (Week in Review)
.
State of Illusion Release 'Blind' Video was a top story on Tuesday: State of Illusion have not only unleashed a new remix of their track "Blind" but they have followed up with a music video for the song. The original version appeared on their 2014 album "Aphelion". Frontman Jacob Porter had this to say, "I wrote 'Blind' in the middle of the night roughly 10 years ago, but we still feel life and energy from it every time we play it. Those 10 years can definitely be felt on 'Blind' because the new mix takes tiny recordings from almost every member we've had over the years and subtly inserts them throughout the track. We included it on Aphelion because we knew that it was a song that needed to be heard. "Despite originally promoting another song as the single for Aphelion, 'Blind' was the song that seemed to connect most with listeners, probably because of the back and forth volley of mellow and hard-hitting elements and personal lyrics written so that they can be applied to the listeners' unique situations. That's why we decided to team up with Silent Flight Productions to create a visual to go along with the music. "Hopefully, the new version of 'Blind', along with the awesome video, will resonate with new listeners on an emotional level and give them a little taste of what State of Illusion is all about." Watch the video - here.
Frontman Jacob Porter had this to say, "I wrote 'Blind' in the middle of the night roughly 10 years ago, but we still feel life and energy from it every time we play it. Those 10 years can definitely be felt on 'Blind' because the new mix takes tiny recordings from almost every member we've had over the years and subtly inserts them throughout the track. We included it on Aphelion because we knew that it was a song that needed to be heard.
"Despite originally promoting another song as the single for Aphelion, 'Blind' was the song that seemed to connect most with listeners, probably because of the back and forth volley of mellow and hard-hitting elements and personal lyrics written so that they can be applied to the listeners' unique situations. That's why we decided to team up with Silent Flight Productions to create a visual to go along with the music.
"Hopefully, the new version of 'Blind', along with the awesome video, will resonate with new listeners on an emotional level and give them a little taste of what State of Illusion is all about." Watch the video - here.
• Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend
• The Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour
• Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple
• Arctic Monkeys Announce First Performance In Over Three Years
• Chris Cornell Human Rights Campaign Launched With All-Star Video
• Joe Perry Joined By Special Guests For CES Performance
• ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Addresses Up Close & Personal Confusion
• Bon Jovi Announce Spring Tour Dates
• Whitesnake Stream Love Ain't No Stranger From Live Purple Release
• Fall Out Boy Release 'Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)' Video
• Heart's Ann Wilson Working On Solo Album to Honor Fallen Artists
• Translator's Steve Barton Announces Triple Album
• Paramore Combine 'Grow Up' with SZA's '20 Something'
• HiRSH Releases 'Burn Up Alive' Video
• Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Announce Summer Tour
• Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'
• Camila Cabello Performs 'Never Be the Same' On The 'Tonight Show'
• Mariah Carey Now Has 'I Was Told There Would Be Tea' Merch Line
• Future and Young Thug Release 'All da Smoke' Video
• Troye Sivan Releases 'My My My' Video
• Brandy Clark Reveals Touring Plans for 2018
• Brantley Gilbert Reveals 'Kick It In the Ship' Cruise Details
• Vic Mensa Explains His Prince-Inspired 'Slave' Tattoo
• John Mayer Wants You To Write Him A Letter
• Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott's Daughter Excited For Twins Arrival
• Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers
• Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'
• Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced
• Drake Documentary 'Toronto to Houston' Trailer Released
• Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions
• John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!
• Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof
• Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
• iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017
• Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox
• Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center
• Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)
• Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.