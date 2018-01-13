The group will be celebrating the release by doing special appearance on the Sirius XM's Jam On channel featuring keyboardist Joel Cummins joining program director Ari Fink for a track by track for the new album. The episode premiered on Monday and will be re-run during the coming week.

The band will be playing a special home town album release party at The Park West in Chicago on January 14th and will be launching their North American tour on January 11th in Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE.

The 'it's not us' headline tour will be running until March 25th where is concludes in San Diego, CA at The Observatory North Park. See the dates and watch the new lyric video - here.