Vance Joy Talks 'Nation of Two' Taylor Swift, Skateboarding and More

.
Vance Joy

Vance Joy Talks 'Nation of Two' Taylor Swift, Skateboarding and More was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Vance Joy has a lot to celebrate. He recently released two new songs ('Lay It On Me" and 'Like Gold" ), and his sophomore album, Nation of Two, drops in just over a month.

And while you know Vance Joy as the tall Aussie who plays guitar and sings folksy, often romantic songs with a hint of vibrato, you may not know him as a former gardener, law student, or the next Tony Hawk. (Okay, so he only recently learned how to skate, but who knows--he could end up giving some of those original Z-Boys a run for their money some day!)

In our exclusive interview, get to know the many sides of Vance Joy, from his days as Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour opener to the days preceding the release of his upcoming album, Nation of Two.

Did we mention he manages to dish on each topic in just three words? Because he does. (See what we did there?)Nation of Two drops Feb. 23 via Atlantic. Watch the interview - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

