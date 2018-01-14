Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

39th Annual Blues Music Awards Nominations Announced (Week in Review)

Blues Music Awards

39th Annual Blues Music Awards Nominations Announced was a top story on Wednesday: (Conqueroo) The nominees for the 39th Annual Blues Music Awards have been revealed by The Blues Foundation who will present the 39th Annual Blues Music Awards on Thursday, May 10th at 7 p.m. at The Memphis Cook Convention Center. We were sent the following details and the full list of nominations:

This year's represent a prestigious collection of acclaimed performers and rising stars that reflect the breadth and diversity of today's blues music scene. It encompasses North Mississippi All-Stars' updated Hill Country stomps and Mavis Staples' gospel-infused soul as well as Taj Mahal's eclectic global fusion and Kenny Wayne Shepherd's fiery blues rock. The Blues Music Awards, which is universally recognized as the top accolade afforded blues musicians, upholds blues' rich cultural traditions while every year honoring the exceptional achievements in performances, recordings and songwriting.

Individual tickets cost $150 per person; Regular Tables for 10 are $1,500 and Premium Tables for 10 are $1,800 each. All tickets can be purchased at www.blues.org beginning January 9th. The Blues Foundation's block of rooms at the Sheraton Memphis Downtown Hotel will be open for reservations on January 9th; and Sheraton reservation links will be up on blues.org that day too. The Awards show is a premier event for blues musicians, professionals, and fans around the globe because not only do almost all the nominees attend the ceremony but they typically perform at it too. - here.

