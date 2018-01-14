Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced (Week in Review)

.
AC/DC

AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) A charity tribute concert in honor of the late AC/DC co-founder and guitarist Malcolm Young will take place in Melbourne, Australia next month.

The Music reports Melbourne AC/DC cover band Whole Lotta Rosie has gathered a collection of Australian pub rock icons to celebrate Young's life and legacy at the city's Corner Hotel on Saturday, February 17 - 43 years to the day that AC/DC released their debut album, "High Voltage", in 1975

Various members of The Jimmy Barnes Band, The Suzi Quattro Band, Powderfinger, Rose Tattoo, The Screaming Jets, The Angels and Electric Mary are among the rockers set to perform classic tracks from AC/DC as a salute to the fallen legend.

All proceeds from the show will be donated to Australia's Dementia Foundation in an effort to raise awareness of the disease that forced Young into an early retirement from his band in 2014 before his recent passing at the age of 64.

"The Dementia Foundation for Spark of Life is delighted to be a part of this tribute to one of music's great innovators, Malcolm Young," says Dementia Foundation Director and President Hilary Lee. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

AC/DC Music, DVDs, Books and more

AC/DC T-shirts and Posters

More AC/DC News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced

Malcolm Young's Song Jams AC/DC Classics With Tribute Band

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer

AC/DC Guitarist and Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 2017 In Review

Bon Scott Allegedly Planned To Leave AC/DC Before His Death 2017 In Review

AC/DC Producer and Brother George Young Dead At 70 2017 In Review

AC/DC's Phil Rudd Canceled Solo Tour 2017 In Review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Crashes His Austin A35 2017 In Review

AC/DC Star Admits He Shot Himself In The Foot 2017 In Review

Guns N' Roses And Angus Young Jam AC/DC Classics 2017 In Review


More Stories for AC/DC

AC/DC Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67- Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend- Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour- more

Recap: A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album- AC/DC Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced- Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show- more

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview- Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Summer Tour- Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'- more

Page Too Rewind: Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.