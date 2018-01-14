|
AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced (Week in Review)
AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) A charity tribute concert in honor of the late AC/DC co-founder and guitarist Malcolm Young will take place in Melbourne, Australia next month. The Music reports Melbourne AC/DC cover band Whole Lotta Rosie has gathered a collection of Australian pub rock icons to celebrate Young's life and legacy at the city's Corner Hotel on Saturday, February 17 - 43 years to the day that AC/DC released their debut album, "High Voltage", in 1975 Various members of The Jimmy Barnes Band, The Suzi Quattro Band, Powderfinger, Rose Tattoo, The Screaming Jets, The Angels and Electric Mary are among the rockers set to perform classic tracks from AC/DC as a salute to the fallen legend. All proceeds from the show will be donated to Australia's Dementia Foundation in an effort to raise awareness of the disease that forced Young into an early retirement from his band in 2014 before his recent passing at the age of 64. "The Dementia Foundation for Spark of Life is delighted to be a part of this tribute to one of music's great innovators, Malcolm Young," says Dementia Foundation Director and President Hilary Lee. Read more - here.
