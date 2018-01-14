|
A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album (Week in Review)
A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album was a top story on Wednesday: A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel says that the long wait is almost over for fans, as the band is almost finished work on the follow up album to their 2004 effort "Emotive". The guitarist spoke about the new album during an interview with Two Hours With Matt Pinfield (via TeamRock): "We are gonna be finished imminently. I'd say in the next several weeks we will be done with this record. But everything exponentially happened quicker and quicker towards the end. I think we're just getting my studio back on from being on the road. "We are certainly past the half way point and I'd say Maynard James Keenan's probably further along than I am musically. At least with the finished tracks. The songs are there but there's tidying up to do there on some stuff there." Read more - here.
