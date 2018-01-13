Blake Shelton Performs Two Songs from 'Texoma Shore' on Kimmel

One of the more poignant songs on his new album is a song called "I Lived It," which he performed Monday evening. The final track on the LP, the song paints the picture of a man looking back fondly on his youth. "That's just the kind of life that made me who I am," Shelton sings on the ballad.

Backed by his full band for the powerful performance, Shelton stood at the front of the stage with his acoustic guitar as a crowd of fans looked on while he sang the sweet ballad.

Shelton also sang his most recent No. 1 single "I'll Name the Dogs." The feel-good track had him smiling as he sang about the decision to settle down. "You plant the flowers, I'll plant the kisses / Baby, let's get right down to business / I'll hang the pictures, you hang the stars / You pick the paint, I'll pick a guitar / Sing you a song out there with the crickets and the frogs / You name the babies and I'll name the dogs," he sings to an audience screaming along. Check out both performances - here.