Former Sworn Enemy Member Passes Away

The band posted a photo collage all with the following message, "As many of you have heard we lost a friend and former drummer last night Pauly 'No Neck' Antignani. He was a great person who lit up a room with his personality, could party with the best of them and always killed it on the kit.

"Many of you also know he was someone who would have your back no matter what and definitely a guy you would want by your side in a fight. It's really unfortunate to see that he has passed away so young and left a lot of friends and family with a piece of their hearts missing.

"Pauly was a big part of the Sworn Enemy sound as you have heard on many of our records and years of playing live around the world. If you have any memories with him please share them below in the comments. We will miss you Pauly thanks for the laughs, good times and music brother. Rest In Peace." See the post - here.