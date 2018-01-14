|
Geezer Butler Addresses Likelihood Of Black Sabbath Reunion (Week in Review)
Geezer Butler Addresses Likelihood Of Black Sabbath Reunion was a top story on Wednesday: Geezer Butler says in a new interview that he feels that a reunion for Black Sabbath is unlikely to happen. The legendary band played what was billed as their final show in February of last year in their hometown of Birmingham. Last November, guitarist Tony Iommi indicated that it was possible that the band would play or record together again but Geezer expressed his doubt when asked by Full Metal Jackie. He said (via Classic Rock) "Not very likely at all. I think Ozzy is going out on his farewell tour, so that will be him touring for the next two or three years. "So I don't think there will be any chance of doing any one-offs or anything like that - which I'm fine with. We went out on a high, and it's best not to drag it out." Read more - here.
