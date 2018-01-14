Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jack White Returns With New Single 'Connected By Love' (Week in Review)

.
Jack White

Jack White Returns With New Single 'Connected By Love' was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Jack White is back--almost. The White Stripes rocker is set to debut a new single, "Connected By Love," on Wednesday (Jan. 10) but gave fans a taste of what is to come.

White's label, Third Man Records, has teased the new release with short video clip. The new teaser follows a four-minute video montage released last month that started the speculation that White had new music on the horizon.

The tweet reads "CONNECTED BY LOVE. TOMORROW. https://t.co/XZYUzwOkKG— Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) January 09, 2018" Check out the video - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

