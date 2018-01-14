|
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt Announces 2018 Tour Dates (Week in Review)
.
James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt Announces 2018 Tour Dates was a top story on Wednesday: James Taylor and his All-Star Band will once again be teaming up with Bonnie Raitt for a North American tour this spring. The initial dates for the trek have been announced. The new tour follows last summer's outing and the announced dates kick off on May 8th at the Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL and the final announced dates takes place on July 1st in Buffalo. There will be additional shows announced for the following markets: Charlotte, NC, Greensboro, NC, Charleston, SC, Greenville, SC, Wichita, KS, Oklahoma City, OK, Seattle, WA, Green Bay, WI, Indianapolis, IN. See the dates - here.
