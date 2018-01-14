James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt Announces 2018 Tour Dates

The new tour follows last summer's outing and the announced dates kick off on May 8th at the Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL and the final announced dates takes place on July 1st in Buffalo.

There will be additional shows announced for the following markets: Charlotte, NC, Greensboro, NC, Charleston, SC, Greenville, SC, Wichita, KS, Oklahoma City, OK, Seattle, WA, Green Bay, WI, Indianapolis, IN. See the dates - here.