Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show (Week in Review)

Joe Perry

Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show was a top story on Wednesday: Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has revealed an impressive special guest and band lineup who will be joining him for his upcoming record release show for his new solo album "Sweetzerland Manifesto".

The sold-out show will be taking place at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on January 16th and Joe's band for the special event will include Extreme singer and former Van Halen frontman Gary Cherone, Stone Temple Pilots icons Dean and Robert DeLeo, as well as Buck Johnson (keyboards/vocals/Aerosmith) and David Goodstein (drums).

The event will also feature appearances from collaborators on the album Cheap Trick vocalist Robin Zander, legendary The New York Dolls frontman David Johansen and Terry Reid. - here.

More Joe Perry News

