John Corabi Revisits Motley Crue Album With New Live Release

The new release will be entitled "Live 94 (One Night In Nashville)" and as the name suggests it showcases Corabi revisiting the entire Motley Crue 1994 self-titled album.

It was captured during the Nashville stop of John's Motley 94 tour on October 27, 2015 at The Basement and features the singer and guitarist performing the entire album in full including the bonus track "10,000 Miles". Read more - here.