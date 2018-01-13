|
Maddie And Tae Open Up About Depression Struggles (Week in Review)
.
Maddie And Tae Open Up About Depression Struggles was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Maddie & Tae had a difficult 2017 and they open up about it with fans in an emotional 10-minute video. The country duo, made up of Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye, lost their record deal with Dot Records last year when the label shut down. As a result, they began questioning their career and next steps. As Marlow explains, she suffered with depression because of it. "If I'm being honest, I went through a really, pretty tough depression after the label thing happened," she shares in the video. "I always was the person that had a plan, had it figured out, and I never [have] been dropped on my ass before. That was really hard and my self-worth was tied into it, my purpose, everything." The duo got through the hurdle of losing their record deal together and months later signed with Universal Music Group. Instead of looking back at the struggle they went through as a bad thing, Marlow says it has made her stronger. "I truly look in the mirror and love who I am today because of the pain that I had to go through to get here," Marlow says. "I'm not going to allow my trials to defeat me, I'm going to let them build me up and learn from them and take as much wisdom as I can from each trial. The biggest lesson I learned in 2017 is do the best with what you have with where you are." The duo look ahead to 2018 optimistically and promise new music is on the way. Watch their video - here.
