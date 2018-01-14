|
Paul Rodgers Announces Free Concert Live Release (Week in Review)
.
Paul Rodgers Announces Free Concert Live Release was a top story on Wednesday: Paul Rodgers is best known as the legendary frontman for the band Bad Company but he revisits the band that put him on the musical map with a new live album featuring a recent performance of music from the band Free. Rodgers took the stage in London on May 28th of last year for a sold out concert at the famed Royal Albert Hall where he celebrated the music of his former band for the special show. The Concert Was Captured Live For A Brand New 16-Song CD/DVD, Blu-Ray, Vinyl, Digital Release That Is Set To Hit Stores Sometime This Spring By Quarto Valley Records Which Will Feature Performances Of Some Of Iconic Tracks Like "All Right Now," "Wishing Well," "Fire And Water," And Many Deep Tracks-Some Of Which Were Never Performed Live By The Original Band, Such As "Love You So" And "Catch A Train", According To The Announcement. Read More - here.
Rodgers took the stage in London on May 28th of last year for a sold out concert at the famed Royal Albert Hall where he celebrated the music of his former band for the special show.
The Concert Was Captured Live For A Brand New 16-Song CD/DVD, Blu-Ray, Vinyl, Digital Release That Is Set To Hit Stores Sometime This Spring By Quarto Valley Records Which Will Feature Performances Of Some Of Iconic Tracks Like "All Right Now," "Wishing Well," "Fire And Water," And Many Deep Tracks-Some Of Which Were Never Performed Live By The Original Band, Such As "Love You So" And "Catch A Train", According To The Announcement. Read More - here.
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.