Paul Rodgers Announces Free Concert Live Release

Rodgers took the stage in London on May 28th of last year for a sold out concert at the famed Royal Albert Hall where he celebrated the music of his former band for the special show.

The Concert Was Captured Live For A Brand New 16-Song CD/DVD, Blu-Ray, Vinyl, Digital Release That Is Set To Hit Stores Sometime This Spring By Quarto Valley Records Which Will Feature Performances Of Some Of Iconic Tracks Like "All Right Now," "Wishing Well," "Fire And Water," And Many Deep Tracks-Some Of Which Were Never Performed Live By The Original Band, Such As "Love You So" And "Catch A Train", According To The Announcement. Read More - here.