Queen To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

A special award presentation ceremony and concert celebrating the honorees will be held this summer, with additional details to be announced in the coming weeks.

"This year's Special Merit Awards recipients are a prestigious group of diverse and influential creators who have crafted or contributed to some of the most distinctive recordings in music history," says Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "These exceptionally inspiring figures are being honored as legendary performers, creative architects, and technical visionaries. Their outstanding accomplishments and passion for their craft have created a timeless legacy."

As part of their Special Merit Awards, the Academy have also named late concert promoter Bill Graham, record label veteran Seymour Stein, and conductor John Williams as Trustees Award honorees, while Eventide, Inc.'s Tony Agnello and Richard Factor will be recognized as Technical Grammy Award recipients. Read more - here.