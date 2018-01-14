Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Queen To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award (Week in Review)

.
Queen

Queen To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Queen are among the acts set to be receive with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. Joining the legendary rockers as recipients of the prestigious honor from The Recording Academy are Tina Turner, Neil Diamond, Emmylou Harris, The Meters, Louis Jordan and Hal Blaine.

A special award presentation ceremony and concert celebrating the honorees will be held this summer, with additional details to be announced in the coming weeks.

"This year's Special Merit Awards recipients are a prestigious group of diverse and influential creators who have crafted or contributed to some of the most distinctive recordings in music history," says Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "These exceptionally inspiring figures are being honored as legendary performers, creative architects, and technical visionaries. Their outstanding accomplishments and passion for their craft have created a timeless legacy."

As part of their Special Merit Awards, the Academy have also named late concert promoter Bill Graham, record label veteran Seymour Stein, and conductor John Williams as Trustees Award honorees, while Eventide, Inc.'s Tony Agnello and Richard Factor will be recognized as Technical Grammy Award recipients. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Queen Music, DVDs, Books and more

Queen T-shirts and Posters

More Queen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Queen To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award

Queen's Return Was Inspired By Adam Lambert 2017 In Review

Rihanna Sparks Controversy With Queen Elizabeth Photos 2017 In Review

Josh Homme Apologizes For Kicking Photographer

New Director Hired For Freddie Mercury Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Freddie Mercury 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic Director Fired

QOTSA's Josh Homme Addresses 'Villains' Backlash

Queen's Return Was Inspired By Adam Lambert

Queen Stream The American Dream Documentary Clip

Queen's Brian May In The Studio For News Of The World Anniversary


More Stories for Queen

Queen Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67- Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend- Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour- more

Recap: A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album- AC/DC Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced- Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show- more

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview- Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Summer Tour- Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'- more

Page Too Rewind: Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.