Rise Against Release 'House on Fire' Video (Week in Review)
Rise Against Release 'House on Fire' Video was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Rockers Rise Against have shared a new music video for their track "House on Fire." The songs from band's latest studio album, "WOLVES." "When you hear it you might hear a kind of classic love-and-loss-like love song…but the song actually is about becoming a parent," explained singer Tim McIlrath on the "2 Hours With Matt Pinfield" podcast. "I like to think I have the world figured out, once you throw a 13-year-old daughter your way you realize, I have nothing figured out. And this is an incredible challenge that's at the same time worth it." Watch it - here.
