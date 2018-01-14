Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rise Against Release 'House on Fire' Video (Week in Review)

.
Rise Against

Rise Against Release 'House on Fire' Video was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Rockers Rise Against have shared a new music video for their track "House on Fire." The songs from band's latest studio album, "WOLVES."

"When you hear it you might hear a kind of classic love-and-loss-like love song…but the song actually is about becoming a parent," explained singer Tim McIlrath on the "2 Hours With Matt Pinfield" podcast.

"I like to think I have the world figured out, once you throw a 13-year-old daughter your way you realize, I have nothing figured out. And this is an incredible challenge that's at the same time worth it." Watch it - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

