Robert Plant Revisits Led Zeppelin Classics On New Live DVD (Week in Review)
Robert Plant Revisits Led Zeppelin Classics On New Live DVD was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has announced that he will release "Live At David Lynch's Festival Of Disruption" on DVD and digital video on February 9. The project captures Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters in concert at the Ace Hotel Theatre in Los Angeles during filmmaker David Lynch's inaugural two-day music, art, film & creativity festival in October of 2016. Blending rock, blues, folk & world music, the band's 8-song set mixes Plant solo tracks alongside Led Zeppelin classics like "Black Dog", "Going To California" and "Whole Lotta Love." Plant's performance at the event originally premiered on AXS-TV last spring as the premiere episode in the channel's new Sunday Night Rocks series.The day of the DVD's release, the rocker will kick off a brief spring tour of North America in support of his latest album, "Carry Fire", in Raleigh, NC. Read more and watch a clip of the "Whole Lotta Love" performance - here.
