The special event will be taking place at the RED Studios Hollywood on Sunday, January 28, 2018 and will include a red carpet, a multi-course dinner menu designed by Trisha Yearwood, a viewing of the Grammy Awards.

The night will be capped off by a special performance from Tyler and his Nashville based band Loving Mary. Steven had this to say, "The time has arrived to share what we've done and what we're striving for.

"This inaugural gala is designed to bring my friends and family together so we can continue to provide uplifting and needed support for Janie's Fund. This gala is more than a night out, it's a break on through to the other side for these girls whose lives have been stunted." Read more - here.