Sugarland Add Dates And Openers To Still the Same Tour (Week in Review)
Sugarland Add Dates And Openers To Still the Same Tour was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Sugarland have revealed the dates and venues to their previously announced 2018 Still The Same Tour. The 48-city tour kicks off on May 4 in Durant, Oklahoma and runs through September 8 in Newark, New Jersey. The group will also make stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Nashville, among other cities. Tickets for the tour go on sale on January 12 at 10 a.m. local time. The first leg will feature opening acts Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen, while Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell will accompany the duo during the second half. 'We are thrilled to head back out on the road together as this has been a long time coming for the both of us!" Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles said in a press release. 'And to have Brandy, Clare, Frankie and Lindsay join us will make our return really special." Meanwhile, bandmate Kristian Bush couldn't be more excited to hit the road and visit with Sugarland fans. 'Can't wait to get back out there and share our new music with the best fans on earth!" Bush continued. 'It will be great to hear everyone singing the old favorites along with us all summer." See the dates - here.
