Sugarland Add Dates And Openers To Still the Same Tour

Tickets for the tour go on sale on January 12 at 10 a.m. local time. The first leg will feature opening acts Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen, while Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell will accompany the duo during the second half.

'We are thrilled to head back out on the road together as this has been a long time coming for the both of us!" Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles said in a press release. 'And to have Brandy, Clare, Frankie and Lindsay join us will make our return really special."

Meanwhile, bandmate Kristian Bush couldn't be more excited to hit the road and visit with Sugarland fans. 'Can't wait to get back out there and share our new music with the best fans on earth!" Bush continued. 'It will be great to hear everyone singing the old favorites along with us all summer." See the dates - here.