The Breeders Reunite For New Album And Tour (Week in Review)

.
The Breeders

The Breeders Reunite For New Album And Tour was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) The Breeders have announced that their classic lineup will reunite for a new album and they will be hitting the road for a North American tour to support the effort.

The sisters Deal, Kim & Kelly, along with Jim Macpherson and Josephine Wiggs will release All Nerve on March 2. The group also announced their plans to tour in support of the new project.

Check out the announcement post, which contains a preview of the title track, along with the full tracklisting for All Nerve and the band's run of North American tour dates - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

