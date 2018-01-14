Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers

They join Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, P!nk Patti LuPone and Ben Platt who were previously announced as performers at this year's ceremony.

Fonsi and Yankee are nominated this year for "Despacito," which will vie for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Justin Bieber, who appears on the nominated remix, has not been confirmed to join them onstage.

It seems likely that Burno and Cardi will perform their recently released remix of "Finesse," while the female MC competes for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song ("Bodak Yellow"). Logic's suicide awareness song "1-800-273-8255," is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Music Video. The track features Cara who has four nominations this year, and Khalid who has five. Read more - here.