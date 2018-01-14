Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers (Week in Review)

.
Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) As the 60th annual Grammy Awards approach, more A-list performers have been announced. On January 28, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee, Kesha, Bruno Mars & Cardi B, SZA, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic will take the stage to perform their hits from 2017.

They join Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, P!nk Patti LuPone and Ben Platt who were previously announced as performers at this year's ceremony.

Fonsi and Yankee are nominated this year for "Despacito," which will vie for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Justin Bieber, who appears on the nominated remix, has not been confirmed to join them onstage.

It seems likely that Burno and Cardi will perform their recently released remix of "Finesse," while the female MC competes for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song ("Bodak Yellow"). Logic's suicide awareness song "1-800-273-8255," is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Music Video. The track features Cara who has four nominations this year, and Khalid who has five. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Bruno Mars Music, DVDs, Books and more

Bruno Mars T-shirts and Posters

More Bruno Mars News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers

Bruno Mars 'Finesse' Megamix Features Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliot, More

Bruno Mars Releases 'Finesse' Remix Featuring Cardi B

Bruno Mars The Big Winner At 2017 BET Soul Train Awards

Bruno Mars Reveals '24K Magic Live at the Apollo' Trailer Video

Bruno Mars and Solange Lead 'Soul Train' Nominees

Bruno Mars Perform 'Just the Way You Are' in Spanish

Bruno Mars Fans Sing 'Happy Birthday' To Him At Concert

Ed Sheeran, Drake, Bruno Mars Lead AMAs Nominations

Bruno Mars Unplugs For 'That's What I Like' Performance


More Stories for Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67- Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend- Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour- more

Recap: A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album- AC/DC Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced- Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show- more

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview- Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Summer Tour- Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'- more

Page Too Rewind: Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.