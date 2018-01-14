Chris Robinson Returns To Black Crowes Roots With As The Crow Flies

The former Black Crowes singer will be playing songs from the band's song catalog on a 17-date tour this spring which is set to kick off on April 17th in Port Chester, NY at the Capitol Theatre.

He will be joined in the group by his former Black Crowes bandmates Audley Freed and Andy Hess, along with up and coming guitarist Marcus King and his fellow Chris Robinson Brotherhood stars Tony Leone and Adam MacDougall.

Robinson had the following to say in the announcement, "Spring will be sprung and the songs will be sung," said Robinson in a statement. "This crow will fly high with old friends and new. Bring on, bring on! I can't wait to hit the stage with some rock 'n' roll for the ages. It's been five years since I've had the privilege of singing these songs and with Audley Freed, Marcus King, Andy Hess, Adam McDougall and Tony Leone all onboard, a soulful rockin' funky good time is guaranteed!" Read more including the dates - here.