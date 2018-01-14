|
Chris Young Celebrates His Best Christmas Gift Ever (Week in Review)
Chris Young Celebrates His Best Christmas Gift Ever was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Chris Young got a puppy for Christmas and he couldn't be happier. The singer's new German Shepherd pup, Porter, who was a gift his sister, is the new star of Young's Twitter account. He even included the pooch in his new year's resolutions, promising to spoil him rotten. Young kicks off his Losing Sleep Tour today (Jan. 11) in Indianapolis, IN. Kane Brown and LANCO have been tapped as opening acts. He first tweeted "Best Christmas present ever from my little sister... Meet Porter🐶🐶🐶 thank you Cedar Valley Canine !#germanshepherd https://t.co/MQkerYt3Ht— (@ChrisYoungMusic) December 29, 2017" See the photos and additional tweets - here.
