Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dan + Shay Streaming New Single 'Tequila' (Week in Review)

.
Dan Shay

Dan + Shay Streaming New Single 'Tequila' was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Country duo Dan + Shay have released their latest single, "Tequila," and it's not about downing shots and partying the night away. Instead, in typical Dan + Shay fashion, they flipped the script and wrote a song about heartbreak. The duo collaborated on the song with Jordan Reynolds and Nicolle Galyon.

"Tequila" is a lovelorn number with vocals that address being able to drink anything, from whiskey to champagne without a problem. But when the scent of tequila is in the air, images of being with the girl that got away flood the vocalist's mind.

The song begins with a piano-driven intro, and the arrangement builds in emotion to an anthemic conclusion. The number is heightened by strong hooks, iconic harmonies and vivid imagery:

"When I taste tequila/ Baby I still see ya/ Cuttin' up the floor in a sorority T-shirt/ The same one you wore when we were sky-high in Colorado/ Lips pressed against the bottle swearing on a Bible/ Baby, I'll never leave ya'/ I remember how bad I need ya when I taste tequila." Listen to the song - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Dan Shay Music, DVDs, Books and more

Dan Shay T-shirts and Posters

More Dan Shay News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dan + Shay Streaming New Single 'Tequila'

Dan + Shay Release 'When I Pray For You' Video

Dan + Shay Announce Special Guests For American Tour

Dan + Shay Release 'How Not To' Video

Dan + Shay Announce The Obsessed Tour

Dan+Shay Explain 'From the Ground Up'

Dan + Shay Announce New Album 'Obsessed'

Dan + Shay Announce 'Just The Right Kind of Crazy' Tour

Nick Jonas Performs With Dan + Shay At ACM Awards


More Stories for Dan Shay

Dan Shay Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67- Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend- Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour- more

Recap: A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album- AC/DC Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced- Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show- more

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview- Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Summer Tour- Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'- more

Page Too Rewind: Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.