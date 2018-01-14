Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dan Patlansky Recruits Mollie Marriott For UK Tour (Week in Review)

.
Dan Patlansky

Dan Patlansky Recruits Mollie Marriott For UK Tour was a top story on Thursday: (Noble) South African singer-songwriter and guitarist, Dan Patlansky has announced that blues singer Mollie Marriott will be the special guest on his upcoming UK Tour.

The tour will launched in support of Dan's new studio album Perfection Kills, which is set to be released on February 2nd. He is giving fans an early taste of what is to come with the release of the video for the track "Dog Day" .

The album is the follow up to 2016's critically acclaimed Introvertigo which was voted #1 BluesRock Album 2016 by Blues Rock Review. Perfection Kills was recorded at Scherzo Productions, a recording studio in Dan's home town of Pretoria, South Africa. Dan chose Scherzo because he wanted to make a different sounding record and he felt it was the right studio for his vision. Watch the video and see the tour dates - here.

Noble submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

