|
Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain' (Week in Review)
.
Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain' was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Dierks Bentley will release the new album The Mountain later this year. Bentley broke the news on Instagram along with a video snippet of the title track, which features Bentley and his band in the studio contrasted with sweeping nature shots. Before the big reveal, he teased the news with four other nature clips that didn't contain music. To celebrate the impending announcement, Bentley staged a surprise performance last night (Jan. 9) at his Nashville bar Whiskey Row. The singer and his band performed the Alan Jackson classic "If Dallas Was In Tennessee" and other '90s country hits under the pseudonym DB and Western Sunrise. Watch the teaser for The Mountain and check out Dierks playing his bar as DB and Western Sunrise - here.
Before the big reveal, he teased the news with four other nature clips that didn't contain music. To celebrate the impending announcement, Bentley staged a surprise performance last night (Jan. 9) at his Nashville bar Whiskey Row.
The singer and his band performed the Alan Jackson classic "If Dallas Was In Tennessee" and other '90s country hits under the pseudonym DB and Western Sunrise. Watch the teaser for The Mountain and check out Dierks playing his bar as DB and Western Sunrise - here.
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.