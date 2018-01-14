Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Before the big reveal, he teased the news with four other nature clips that didn't contain music. To celebrate the impending announcement, Bentley staged a surprise performance last night (Jan. 9) at his Nashville bar Whiskey Row.

The singer and his band performed the Alan Jackson classic "If Dallas Was In Tennessee" and other '90s country hits under the pseudonym DB and Western Sunrise. Watch the teaser for The Mountain and check out Dierks playing his bar as DB and Western Sunrise - here.