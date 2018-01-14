Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Don Broco Release 'Come Out To LA' Video (Week in Review)

.
Don Broco

Don Broco Release 'Come Out To LA' Video was a top story on Thursday: Don Broco have released an over the top music video for their track "Come Out To LA". The song was inspired by their own experiences in the music business and comes from their forthcoming album "Technology," which is set to be released on February 2nd.

Frontman Rob Damiani had the following to say about the new clip, "Like most bands when they first sign a worldwide deal, we were shipped off to LA to meet the bigwigs and shoot videos.

"We had someone taking us to fancy meals, promising us the world, and in our naivety, we lapped it all up. It quickly became apparent that it's just a facade." Watch it - here.

