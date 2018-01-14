Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

G-Eazy Ends H&M Partnership Following 'Racially Insensitive' Ad (Week in Review)

.
G-Eazy

G-Eazy Ends H&M Partnership Following 'Racially Insensitive' Ad was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Rapper G-Eazy is the latest artist to end a partnership with the Swedish retailer over a controversial advertisement depicting a young black boy wearing a shirt emblazoned with the slogan, "Coolest Monkey in the Jungle."

"Over the past months I was genuinely excited about launching my upcoming line and collaboration with H&M," G-Eazy shared on social media.

"Unfortunately, after seeing the disturbing image yesterday, my excitement over our global campaign quickly evaporated, and I've decided at this time our partnership needs to end. Whether an oblivious oversight or not, it's truly sad and disturbing that in 2018, something so racially and culturally insensitive could pass by the eyes of so many (stylist, photographer, creative and marketing teams) and be deemed acceptable. I can't allow for my name and brand to be associated with a company that could let this happen. I hope that this situation will serve as the wake up call that H&M and other companies need to get on track and become racially and culturally aware, as well as more diverse at every level."

Following the wave of backlash from the ad, H&M responded by apologizing, pulling the photo and removing the product from sale. See the rapper's Instagram post - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

