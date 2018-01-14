Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Hayley Williams Invites 'Stranger Things' Star to Sing With Paramore (Week in Review)

.
Paramore

Hayley Williams Invites 'Stranger Things' Star to Sing With Paramore was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo's real life is about to get a little bit stranger. Paramore singer Hayley Williams has invited Matarazzo to come perform with the band at an upcoming show.

The invitation was inspired after Williams saw a video of the Stranger Things actor singing a Paramore song with his own band. "Dear Gaten, (Paramore guitarist) Taylor York & I saw your band's ("Misery Business") cover and all i can say is," Williams wrote on Twitter with a devil horns emoji. "Open invite to crash a pmore stage and thrash those luscious locks around (& harmonize, obv) whenever the spirit (of rock) leads you."

Matarazzo was quick to accept Williams' invitation with a Twitter response: "Dude!! Yesss!!!! Let's make this happen!" Williams coolly let the Stranger Things star know that she would send him Paramore's tour itinerary for him to pick a date for his big moment with the band. See the tweets - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

