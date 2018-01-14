|
Hayley Williams Invites 'Stranger Things' Star to Sing With Paramore (Week in Review)
.
Hayley Williams Invites 'Stranger Things' Star to Sing With Paramore was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo's real life is about to get a little bit stranger. Paramore singer Hayley Williams has invited Matarazzo to come perform with the band at an upcoming show. The invitation was inspired after Williams saw a video of the Stranger Things actor singing a Paramore song with his own band. "Dear Gaten, (Paramore guitarist) Taylor York & I saw your band's ("Misery Business") cover and all i can say is," Williams wrote on Twitter with a devil horns emoji. "Open invite to crash a pmore stage and thrash those luscious locks around (& harmonize, obv) whenever the spirit (of rock) leads you." Matarazzo was quick to accept Williams' invitation with a Twitter response: "Dude!! Yesss!!!! Let's make this happen!" Williams coolly let the Stranger Things star know that she would send him Paramore's tour itinerary for him to pick a date for his big moment with the band. See the tweets - here.
The invitation was inspired after Williams saw a video of the Stranger Things actor singing a Paramore song with his own band. "Dear Gaten, (Paramore guitarist) Taylor York & I saw your band's ("Misery Business") cover and all i can say is," Williams wrote on Twitter with a devil horns emoji. "Open invite to crash a pmore stage and thrash those luscious locks around (& harmonize, obv) whenever the spirit (of rock) leads you."
Matarazzo was quick to accept Williams' invitation with a Twitter response: "Dude!! Yesss!!!! Let's make this happen!" Williams coolly let the Stranger Things star know that she would send him Paramore's tour itinerary for him to pick a date for his big moment with the band. See the tweets - here.
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.