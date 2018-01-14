|
Iggy Azalea Releasing Comeback Single 'Savior' with Quavo (Week in Review)
.
Iggy Azalea Releasing Comeback Single 'Savior' with Quavo was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) The rollout of Iggy Azalea's Digital Distortion album did not go as planned in 2017, but the "Team" singer is continuing to look ahead to releasing new music this year. Iggy will regroup in 2018 with a new single and an A-list collaborator. During a Monster Products press conference at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, the Australian MC announced not only a product line with the company but her new single "Savior" featuring Migos' Quavo will debut in early February. She added that "Savior" will be featured in a Super Bowl commercial for Monster, ensuring millions of eyeballs on her next musical outing. This will be the next offering from Iggy who began sharing previously unreleased material via social media before the end of 2017. She also confirmed in November that her next album, under a new label, will be titled Surviving the Summer. Read more - here.
Iggy will regroup in 2018 with a new single and an A-list collaborator. During a Monster Products press conference at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, the Australian MC announced not only a product line with the company but her new single "Savior" featuring Migos' Quavo will debut in early February.
She added that "Savior" will be featured in a Super Bowl commercial for Monster, ensuring millions of eyeballs on her next musical outing. This will be the next offering from Iggy who began sharing previously unreleased material via social media before the end of 2017. She also confirmed in November that her next album, under a new label, will be titled Surviving the Summer. Read more - here.
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.