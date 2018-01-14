Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Iggy Azalea Releasing Comeback Single 'Savior' with Quavo (Week in Review)

.
Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea Releasing Comeback Single 'Savior' with Quavo was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) The rollout of Iggy Azalea's Digital Distortion album did not go as planned in 2017, but the "Team" singer is continuing to look ahead to releasing new music this year.

Iggy will regroup in 2018 with a new single and an A-list collaborator. During a Monster Products press conference at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, the Australian MC announced not only a product line with the company but her new single "Savior" featuring Migos' Quavo will debut in early February.

She added that "Savior" will be featured in a Super Bowl commercial for Monster, ensuring millions of eyeballs on her next musical outing. This will be the next offering from Iggy who began sharing previously unreleased material via social media before the end of 2017. She also confirmed in November that her next album, under a new label, will be titled Surviving the Summer. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Iggy Azalea Music, DVDs, Books and more

Iggy Azalea T-shirts and Posters

More Iggy Azalea News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Iggy Azalea Releasing Comeback Single 'Savior' with Quavo

Iggy Azalea Shares Four Unreleased Songs And Promises New Music

Azealia Banks Teases Collaboration With Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea Says Def Jam Pulls Back On 'Digital Distortion'

Iggy Azalea Addresses Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Rumors

Iggy Azalea Releases New Track 'Switch' Featuring Anitta

Iggy Azalea Shares Cover Art For Long Delayed Album 'Switch'

Lorde, Iggy Azalea, Imagine Dragons Added Much Music Awards

Iggy Azalea Releases Music Video For New Single 'Mo Bounce'

Iggy Azalea Streams New Single 'Mo Bounce'


More Stories for Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67- Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend- Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour- more

Recap: A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album- AC/DC Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced- Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show- more

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview- Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Summer Tour- Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'- more

Page Too Rewind: Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.