Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video, Streams 2nd New Song

Directed by Pasqual Gutierrez, the clip for the first song the rocker wrote for his forthcoming third solo record was filmed in Los Angeles and Nashville last year.

"I just started humming notes out loud, staring out the window," White tells Rolling Stone. "After that, you really can't explain it. You just have to get out of the way and let it happen. And you don't really notice it as it's happening."

For the follow-up to 2014's "Lazaretto", White recorded with a new lineup of musicians that includes drummer Louis Cato (Beyoncé, Q-Tip, John Legend), bassist Charlotte Kemp Muhl (The Ghost Of A Saber Tooth Tiger), synthesizer player DJ Harrison, keyboardist Neal Evans (Soulive, Talib Kweli, John Scofield), percussionist Bobby Allende (David Byrne), and backing vocalists Ann & Regina McCrary of Nashville's legendary gospel trio The McCrary Sisters.

"Connected By Love" and "Respect Commander" are both now available digitally worldwide and as a physical 7" pressed at Third Man Pressing in Detroit, MI.

In addition, a limited-edition tri-color 7? will be on sale for one day only - Saturday, January 13 - exclusively at Third Man Records storefronts in Nashville and Detroit and available only for as long as the line for them lasts .. and never to be made accessible online. Watch the video - here.