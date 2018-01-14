Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video, Streams 2nd New Song (Week in Review)

.
Jack White

Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video, Streams 2nd New Song was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Jack White is premiering a video for "Connected By Love", the lead single from his forthcoming album, "Boarding House Reach", and streaming audio of a second track, "Respect Commander."

Directed by Pasqual Gutierrez, the clip for the first song the rocker wrote for his forthcoming third solo record was filmed in Los Angeles and Nashville last year.

"I just started humming notes out loud, staring out the window," White tells Rolling Stone. "After that, you really can't explain it. You just have to get out of the way and let it happen. And you don't really notice it as it's happening."

For the follow-up to 2014's "Lazaretto", White recorded with a new lineup of musicians that includes drummer Louis Cato (Beyoncé, Q-Tip, John Legend), bassist Charlotte Kemp Muhl (The Ghost Of A Saber Tooth Tiger), synthesizer player DJ Harrison, keyboardist Neal Evans (Soulive, Talib Kweli, John Scofield), percussionist Bobby Allende (David Byrne), and backing vocalists Ann & Regina McCrary of Nashville's legendary gospel trio The McCrary Sisters.

"Connected By Love" and "Respect Commander" are both now available digitally worldwide and as a physical 7" pressed at Third Man Pressing in Detroit, MI.

In addition, a limited-edition tri-color 7? will be on sale for one day only - Saturday, January 13 - exclusively at Third Man Records storefronts in Nashville and Detroit and available only for as long as the line for them lasts .. and never to be made accessible online. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Jack White Music, DVDs, Books and more

Jack White T-shirts and Posters

More Jack White News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video, Streams 2nd New Song

Jack White Returns With New Single 'Connected By Love'

Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott Lead Governors Ball 2018

Jack White Teases Fans With Video Montage

Jack White's Next Album Is Practically Done

U2 And Jack White's Label Announce Limited Vinyl Release

Jack White Begins Recording Third Solo Album

Chance the Rapper, Jack White, Snoop Dogg Receive Emmy Nominations

Jack White and Nas Team For 'One Mic' Collaboration

Jack White and Elton John Release 'Two Fingers of Whiskey' Video


More Stories for Jack White

Jack White Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67- Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend- Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour- more

Recap: A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album- AC/DC Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced- Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show- more

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview- Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Summer Tour- Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'- more

Page Too Rewind: Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.