Jeryko Launches Video Saga With 'Fighting For' Clip (Week in Review)
Jeryko Launches Video Saga With 'Fighting For' Clip was a top story on Thursday: Jeryko? ?has released a? ?cinematic? ?music? ?video? ?for? ?the his single? ?"Fighting? ?For"? which has been released internationally and will? ?be? ?followed? ?by? ?the? ?track? ?"?All? ?We've? ?Got?"? ?in? ?February. We were sent the following details: Though? ?his? ?persona? ?is? ?somewhat? ?clouded? ?in? ?mystery,? ?Jeryko?'s? ?personal? ?story? ?is written? ?into? ?the? ?fabric? ?of? ?his? ?music? ?and? ?videos? ?as? ?a? ?young? ?New? ?York? ?University student,? ?who? ?left? ?America? ?to? ?fight? ?as? ?a? ?Lone? ?Soldier? ?in? ?the? ?Givati? ?Brigade? ?of? ?the IDF.? ?Jeryko?'s? ?songwriting? ?and? ?high? ?product? ?quality? ?comes? ?from? ?years? ?of? ?working in? ?the? ?music? ?industry? ?in? ?New? ?York? ?as? ?a? ?manager? ?and? ?A&R? ?scout? ?with? ?artists? ?such as? ?Walk? ?the? ?Moon,? ?Childish? ?Gambino,? ?Of? ?Monsters? ?and? ?Men?,? ?and? ?many more.? ?This? ?new? ?venture? ?comes? ?from? ?his? ?learning? ?from? ?so? ?many? ?other? ?musical journeys? ?and? ?feeling? ?a? ?need? ?to? ?pave? ?his? ?own? ?path. The? ?video? ?for? ?"?Fighting? ?For?"? ?comes? ?as? ?the? ?first? ?of? ?a? ?two? ?part? ?saga? ?that? ?rides? ?the themes? ?of? ?brotherhood,? ?bravery,? ?and? ?cliffhangers? ?akin? ?to? ?a? ?full? ?length? ?film.? ?With a? ?clean? ?and? ?driving? ?acoustic? ?guitar,? ?smooth? ?vocals,? ?original? ?choruses,? ?and meaningful? ?lyrics,? ?Jeryko? ?sets? ?the? ?stage? ?for? ?what? ?is? ?sure? ?to? ?be? ?an? ?exciting? ?ride. Watch the video - here.
