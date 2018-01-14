Jeryko Launches Video Saga With 'Fighting For' Clip

Though? ?his? ?persona? ?is? ?somewhat? ?clouded? ?in? ?mystery,? ?Jeryko?'s? ?personal? ?story? ?is written? ?into? ?the? ?fabric? ?of? ?his? ?music? ?and? ?videos? ?as? ?a? ?young? ?New? ?York? ?University student,? ?who? ?left? ?America? ?to? ?fight? ?as? ?a? ?Lone? ?Soldier? ?in? ?the? ?Givati? ?Brigade? ?of? ?the IDF.? ?Jeryko?'s? ?songwriting? ?and? ?high? ?product? ?quality? ?comes? ?from? ?years? ?of? ?working in? ?the? ?music? ?industry? ?in? ?New? ?York? ?as? ?a? ?manager? ?and? ?A&R? ?scout? ?with? ?artists? ?such as? ?Walk? ?the? ?Moon,? ?Childish? ?Gambino,? ?Of? ?Monsters? ?and? ?Men?,? ?and? ?many more.? ?This? ?new? ?venture? ?comes? ?from? ?his? ?learning? ?from? ?so? ?many? ?other? ?musical journeys? ?and? ?feeling? ?a? ?need? ?to? ?pave? ?his? ?own? ?path.

The? ?video? ?for? ?"?Fighting? ?For?"? ?comes? ?as? ?the? ?first? ?of? ?a? ?two? ?part? ?saga? ?that? ?rides? ?the themes? ?of? ?brotherhood,? ?bravery,? ?and? ?cliffhangers? ?akin? ?to? ?a? ?full? ?length? ?film.? ?With a? ?clean? ?and? ?driving? ?acoustic? ?guitar,? ?smooth? ?vocals,? ?original? ?choruses,? ?and meaningful? ?lyrics,? ?Jeryko? ?sets? ?the? ?stage? ?for? ?what? ?is? ?sure? ?to? ?be? ?an? ?exciting? ?ride. Watch the video - here.