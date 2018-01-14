Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Secret Weapon For Parenting Chaos (Week in Review)

.
Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Secret Weapon For Parenting Chaos was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) There are four children living under Kelly Clarkson's roof, and she has a special trick for handling the chaos: wine. During an appearance at the Television Critics Association on behalf of The Voice, Clarkson discussed motherhood and staying sane despite the challenges of raising kids.

'They are challenging," Clarkson said, referring to raising children. 'Wine is necessary. They're great though. Out of the mouths of babes. They say stuff where you're like 'Damn.' They call you out. They teach me."

Clarkson has two children with her husband Brandon Blackstock and she's the stepmother to two other children. The OG American Idol winner said she learns as much from her kids as they learn from her and Blackstock.

'I know it sounds silly but kids teach you to be a better human. They're watching every moment, not only me at home but me sitting here with y'all," she said. 'I hope with our two boys and our two girls that they see their parents as successful, loving and respectful people 'cause that's what we want for them." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

