Part one of The Rise of L.A will be released on DVD on Janaury 19th and was directed by Bob Nalbandian and narratored by Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson.

The new preview clip features Ulrich looking back at Metallica's early influences and punk music. Watch it here. Nalbandian spoke with Billboard about the genre crossover that happened during that period, "Prior to thrash metal, punk and metal fans were outright adversaries in Los Angeles, but the early thrash metal shows brought the two forces together to rebel against the popular glam-rock movement that was so prevalent in Los Angeles in the '80s." Read more - here.