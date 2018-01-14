Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview (Week in Review)

.
Metallica

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview was a top story on Thursday: MetalRock Films have released a new preview segment featuring Metallica's Lars Ulrich from the forthcoming first part of their two part The Rise of L.A. Thrash Metal documentary series.

Part one of The Rise of L.A will be released on DVD on Janaury 19th and was directed by Bob Nalbandian and narratored by Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson.

The new preview clip features Ulrich looking back at Metallica's early influences and punk music. Watch it here. Nalbandian spoke with Billboard about the genre crossover that happened during that period, "Prior to thrash metal, punk and metal fans were outright adversaries in Los Angeles, but the early thrash metal shows brought the two forces together to rebel against the popular glam-rock movement that was so prevalent in Los Angeles in the '80s." Read more - here.

advertisement

Metallica Music, DVDs, Books and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview

Metallica Declared The No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Speaks Out On Hollywood Sexual Assault Claims 2017 In Review

Metallica Make Concert History In The UK 2017 In Review

Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Took Fall From Stage 2017 In Review

Metallica Play Tribute To Van Halen In Band's Hometown 2017 In Review

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Replaced By Little Girl At Concert 2017 In Review

Metallica Open To Revisiting Garage 2017 In Review

Band Calls Metallica Song Theft Reports A Lie 2017 In Review

Christmas Classics Given Ozzy, Metallica, Maiden Makeover


More Stories for Metallica

Metallica Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67- Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend- Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour- more

Recap: A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album- AC/DC Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced- Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show- more

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview- Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Summer Tour- Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'- more

Page Too Rewind: Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.