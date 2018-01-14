|
More Big Stars Added To Fleetwood Mac MusiCares Tribute (Week in Review)
More Big Stars Added To Fleetwood Mac MusiCares Tribute was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Fleetwood Mac are set to be honored by a star-studded lineup. Chosen as the 2018 MusiCare's Person of the Year, the legendary classic rock outfit are the guests of honor at a tribute concert slated for Jan. 26 at New York's Radio City Music Hall as part of GRAMMY week. Imagine Dragons, Miley Cyrus, Little Big Town and the Zac Brown Band are among the latest list of performers scheduled to perform at the show. Juanes, Portugal. the Man, Brandi Carlile, Alison Krauss and Jerry Douglas are also new additions to the performance lineup. These new acts joined previously announced artists John Legend, Harry Styles, Keith Urban, Lorde, HAIM and OneRepublic. Fleetwood Mac will headline the show. Read more - here.
