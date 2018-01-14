OneRepublic Concert Film Coming Next Month

This milestone show for the band was recorded live in Johannesburg, South Africa at The Ticketpro Dome (then known as The Coca-Cola Dome), in the closing stages of their Native World Tour. Having been on the road at that point for over two years, the band brought their stadium-ready anthems and muscular live sound to 20,000 fervent fans in an explosion of light and sound; and performed hit after hit with contagious energy, including "Counting Stars", "Apologize", "All The Right Moves" and "If I Lose Myself". Watch the trailer here

Native, the band's third album which featured the game-changing "Counting Stars" - a #1 hit record in 54 countries - debuted at #4 on the Billboard Top 200 chart in 2013 and sold over 5 million units worldwide. The suitably gigantic Native Tour had the band criss-crossing the planet en route to multiple shows in 154 cities in 26 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, as well as North and South America. Read more - here.

