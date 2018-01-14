Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rascal Flatts Announce Tour And Daytona 500 Performance (Week in Review)

Rascal Flatts

Rascal Flatts Announce Tour And Daytona 500 Performance was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Rascal Flatts has announced their Back to Us Tour for this summer, featuring opening acts Carly Pearce and Dan + Shay and an appearance at this year's Daytona 500.

"I can't describe how much we are looking forward to the tour this summer!" Gary LeVox said in a press statement. "We've been lucky enough to be in a position to tour consistently throughout our career, and last year felt like the perfect time to reset as we focused on the release of our 10th album."

"Coming back this year and with our friends Dan + Shay, who are some of the best guys around, as well as Carly who had an amazing year last year, makes it all the more exciting!" he added. "It's going to be an awesome time for us and the fans!"

While fans wait for tickets details to arrive, they can mark Feb. 18 on the calendar--that's when Rascal Flatts is set to perform the pre-race show at the 60th annual Daytona 500 on Fox. See tour details - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

