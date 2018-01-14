Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Shania Twain Vs Meghan Trainor In Rap Battle On Drop the Mic (Week in Review)

.
Shania Twain

Shania Twain Vs Meghan Trainor In Rap Battle On Drop the Mic was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Shania Twain appeared on the latest episode of TBS' Drop the Mic, where the country superstar participated in a rap battle against pop singer, Meghan Trainor.

The show stems from the popular segment which originated on The Late Late Show with James Corden and is hosted by Method Man and Hailey Baldwin.

Both ladies styled sparkly robes while bringing some major sassy vibes to the stage. The "Swingin' with My Eyes Closed" singer handled herself quite well as she took some shade during her opponent's performance.

Would it be worth the title for Trainor if she beat one of her idols? Watch Shania Twain's segment of Drop the Mic - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Shania Twain Music, DVDs, Books and more

Shania Twain T-shirts and Posters

More Shania Twain News

Shania Twain Music
