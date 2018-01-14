|
Tommy Emmanuel Releases 'Djangology' Video (Week in Review)
Tommy Emmanuel Releases 'Djangology' Video was a top story on Thursday: Tommy Emmanuel has release new music video for his track "Djangology" that features Frank Vignola and Vinny Raniolo. The song comes from his forthcoming collaborations album "Accomplice One", which is set to be released on Janaury 19th. Both the song and the video were shot on location at Abdala Studios in Havana, Cuba and Tommy had the following to say, "In 2016 I did a guitar camp in Havana, Cuba with Frank Vignola and Vinny Raniolol. "We worked up an arrangement of this famous Django Reinhardt song. We took all our guitar students to Abdala Studio to witness the recording as part of their education. You wouldn't know it but there were over 80 people sitting quietly in the room as we recorded this track live. "A big thanks to Frank and Vinny for bringing this beautiful song to my attention. That studio is where so many great Cuban recordings where made including the Buena Vista Social Club records."
