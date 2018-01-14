|
Vance Joy Releases 'We're Going Home' Music Video (Week in Review)
Vance Joy Releases 'We're Going Home' Music Video was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Vance Joy has revealed his brand new music video for the song "We're Going Home", which is track that comes from his forthcoming new studio album. The storyline of the new video follows a woman on a journey that starts on a bus and ends with a choreographed routine with a group of dancers in a field. "We're Going Home" is taken from Vance Joy's upcoming album, Nation of Two, which is set to be released on Feb. 23. Watch the new clip - here.
