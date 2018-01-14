Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Vance Joy Releases 'We're Going Home' Music Video (Week in Review)

.
Vance Joy

Vance Joy Releases 'We're Going Home' Music Video was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Vance Joy has revealed his brand new music video for the song "We're Going Home", which is track that comes from his forthcoming new studio album.

The storyline of the new video follows a woman on a journey that starts on a bus and ends with a choreographed routine with a group of dancers in a field.

"We're Going Home" is taken from Vance Joy's upcoming album, Nation of Two, which is set to be released on Feb. 23. Watch the new clip - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Vance Joy Music, DVDs, Books and more

Vance Joy T-shirts and Posters

More Vance Joy News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Vance Joy Releases 'We're Going Home' Music Video

Vance Joy Talks 'Nation of Two' Taylor Swift, Skateboarding and More

Vance Joy Announces Album, Streams New Song 'Like Gold'

Vance Joy Announces U.S. Fall Headlining Tour

Vance Joy Recruits Westworld Star For 'Lay It On Me' Video

Vance Joy, Grouplove, Santigold Lead 'Paper Towns' Soundtrack

Vance Joy Releases 'All I Ever Wanted' Video

Vance Joy Gives Taylor Swift's 'I Know Places' A Folksy Makeover

Vance Joy Releases 'Georgia' Video


More Stories for Vance Joy

Vance Joy Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67- Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend- Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour- more

Recap: A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album- AC/DC Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced- Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show- more

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview- Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Summer Tour- Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'- more

Page Too Rewind: Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.