Bon Jovi Announce Spring Tour Dates (Week in Review)
Bon Jovi Announce Spring Tour Dates was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Bon Jovi is hitting the road. The band has announced a run of spring dates starting in March. Bon Jovi is also set to re-release the band's most recent full-length, This House is Not for Sale, with two new songs, "When We Were US" and "Walls," on Feb. 23. Fan club and VIP Experience tickets go on presale Jan. 16, Live Nation pre-sales start on Jan. 18 followed by a general on-sale on the 19th -- full info is available at the band's official website. The group will also be making a stop in Cleveland this spring when they are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 14. See the tour dates - here.
