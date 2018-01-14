Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Brandy Clark Reveals Touring Plans for 2018 (Week in Review)

.
Brandy Clark

Brandy Clark Reveals Touring Plans for 2018 was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Brandy Clark will be spending much of early 2018 on the concert stage. The country singer has revealed a wealth of tour dates for the year, including opening slots supporting Dwight Yoakam and the reunited Sugarland.

She kicks off the An Evening with Brandy Clark Tour on Jan. 25 in Ridgefield, CT, with headlining dates scheduled through Feb. 24, when she performs in Birmingham, AL.

Opening acts on her headlining tour include Angaleena Presley, Rick Brantley, Maggie Rose and Cross Atlantic. Clark jumps on the Dwight Yoakam tour on March 3, joining him for a run of Canadian dates that start in Kamloops, BC. The two return to the State for a handful of shows, wrapping up March 31 in St. Joseph, MO.

She'll join Sugarland for the opening run of the duo's reunion tour, starting May 25 in Augusta, GA. See the Sugarland tour dates here and the rest of Brandy's touring plans - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Brandy Clark Music, DVDs, Books and more

Brandy Clark T-shirts and Posters

More Brandy Clark News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Brandy Clark Reveals Touring Plans for 2018

Brandy Clark Sings The Praises Of Country Legend Loretta Lynn

Brandy Clark and Charlie Worsham Teaming For Tour

Brandy Clark Talks 'Love Can Go to Hell'

Brandy Clark Making Debut Performance On The Today Show

Brandy Clark Releases 'Girl Next Door' Video

Brandy Clark Explains 'Girl Next Door'

Brandy Clark Streams New Song 'Girl Next Door'

Suspects In Country Producer's Assault Claim Self Defense


More Stories for Brandy Clark

Brandy Clark Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Motorhead Cofounder 'Fast' Eddie Clarke Dead At 67- Paul McCartney See Danger For Future Of Music With Trend- Eagles Add New Stadium Dates To North American Tour- more

Recap: A Perfect Circle Almost Done With New Album- AC/DC Malcolm Young Tribute Concert Announced- Joe Perry Recruits Stone Temple Pilots, Van Halen Stars For Show- more

Eric Clapton Reveals That He Is Going Deaf- Metallica's Lars Ulrich Talks Early Influences In Documentary Preview- Jack White Releases 'Connected By Love' Video- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town Summer Tour- Jennifer Lopez to Make Cameo on 'Will & Grace'- more

Page Too Rewind: Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers- Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'- Kanye West and Damon Dash Film 'Honor Up' Release Announced- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.