Brandy Clark Reveals Touring Plans for 2018 (Week in Review)
Brandy Clark Reveals Touring Plans for 2018 was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Brandy Clark will be spending much of early 2018 on the concert stage. The country singer has revealed a wealth of tour dates for the year, including opening slots supporting Dwight Yoakam and the reunited Sugarland. She kicks off the An Evening with Brandy Clark Tour on Jan. 25 in Ridgefield, CT, with headlining dates scheduled through Feb. 24, when she performs in Birmingham, AL. Opening acts on her headlining tour include Angaleena Presley, Rick Brantley, Maggie Rose and Cross Atlantic. Clark jumps on the Dwight Yoakam tour on March 3, joining him for a run of Canadian dates that start in Kamloops, BC. The two return to the State for a handful of shows, wrapping up March 31 in St. Joseph, MO. She'll join Sugarland for the opening run of the duo's reunion tour, starting May 25 in Augusta, GA. See the Sugarland tour dates here and the rest of Brandy's touring plans - here.
